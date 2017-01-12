English Premier League 2016-17: Schedule for game week 21

Bengaluru, Jan 12: English Premier League game week 21 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur take on West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur have been extremely consistent in the recent times and as a result, they have risen to the third position beating the likes Manchester City and Arsenal. A win against Tony Pulis' side would further help them to hold onto their position or move up.

The headlining match of the game week features two fierce and arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool locking horns at the Old Trafford on Sunday, January 15.

Manchester United are currently enjoying a 9 match winning streak in all competitions and are in a red hot form. They would look forward to winning the tie and bag the bragging rights.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are placed second in the league table but are ahead by only 2 points. The Reds have to win to secure their position.

Another big encounter on Sunday features Manchester City and Everton at the Goodison Park.

Among other important matches, table toppers Chelsea take on defending champions Leicester City and Arsenal face Swansea City.

Here are all the matches from game week 21

January 14, Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur Vs West Brom - 6:00 PM (IST)

Swansea City Vs Arsenal - 8:30 PM (IST)

West Ham Vs Crystal Palace - 8:30 PM (IST)

Watford Vs Middlesbrough - 8:30 PM (IST)

Sunderland Vs Stoke City - 8:30 PM (IST)

Burnley Vs Southampton - 8:30 PM (IST)

Hull City Vs Bournemouth - 8:30 PM (IST)

Leicester City Vs Chelsea - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 15, Sunday

Everton Vs Manchester City - 7:00 PM (IST)

Manchester United Vs Liverpool - 9:30 PM (IST)

