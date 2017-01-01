English Premier League 2016-17: Schedule for game week 20

Bengaluru, Jan 1: English Premier League game week 20 kicks off this Monday, January 2 with Middlesbrough taking on defending champions Leicester City.

All leagues special site

This game week is going to be hectic for all the teams who have been playing since boxing day. With a week all the 20 teams played 3 competitive games honouring the EPL tradition.

After a disappointing night out at Anfield on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on minnows Burnley on Monday. Liverpool take on Sunderland on the same day.

On the back of a 5 match winning streak, Manchester United visit London to take on West Ham United. The Red Devils are in a great form at the moment. On Wednesday, January 4, Arsenal face Bournemouth.

The headlining match of the game week is the London derby. League leaders and high-flying Chelsea take on city rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea are on the verge of breaking Arsenal 13 match winning streak.

Here are all the matches from game week 20

Monday, January 2

Middlesbrough Vs Leicester City - 6:00 PM (IST)

Sunderland Vs Liverpool - 8:30 PM (IST)

Manchester City Vs Burnley - 8:30 PM (IST)

Everton Vs Southampton - 8:30 PM (IST)

West Brom Vs Hull City - 8:30 PM (IST)

West Ham Vs Manchester United - 10:45 PM (IST)

Wednesday, January 4

Bournemouth Vs Arsenal - 1:15 AM (IST)

Stoke City Vs Watford - 1:30 AM (IST)

Crystal Palace Vs Swansea - 1:30 AM (IST)

Thursday, January 5

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea - 1:30 AM (IST)