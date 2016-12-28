English Premier League 2016-17: Schedule for game week 19

Bengaluru, Dec 28: English Premier League game week 19 kicks off this Saturday, December 31 with Hull City taking on Everton in the opening fixture.

The headlining match of this game week features two of the giants of the league Liverpool FC and Manchester City. The match will also feature two of the best managers in the world Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola locking horns.

League leaders Chelsea FC take on Stoke City at the Stamford Bridge. The Blues have comfortable 6 points lead at the top and are on a 12 match unbeaten streak in the league.

If Chelsea manage to win against Stoke, they equal Arsenal's decade-long record of 13 matches unbeaten.

Manchester United on the same day take on minnows Middlesbrough. Jose Mourinho's Red Devils have finally found their momentum.

United have not lost their last 3 games and are slowly closing on at top 4 position in the table. They have 33 points from 18 matches.

On Sunday, January 1, fourth-placed Arsenal take on relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.

Here are all the matches from game week 19

December 31, Saturday

Hull City Vs Everton - 1:30 AM (IST)

Burnley Vs Sunderland - 8:30 PM (IST)

Manchester United Vs Middlesbrough - 8:30 PM (IST)

Swansea Vs Bournemouth - 8:30 PM (IST)

Chelsea Vs Stoke City - 8:30 PM (IST)

Southampton Vs West Brom - 8:30 PM (IST)

Leicester City Vs West Ham United - 8:30 PM (IST)

Liverpool Vs Manchester City - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 1, Sunday

Watford Vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:00 PM (IST)

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace - 9:30 PM (IST)

