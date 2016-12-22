English Premier League 2016-17: Schedule for game week 18

Bengaluru, Dec 22: English Premier League game week 18 kicks-off on Monday, December 26 with Watford taking on Crystal Palace.

All leagues special site

Keeping in mind the tradition of playing matches on the Boxing Day, the teams will play their matches on 26th and 27th of December.

On Boxing Day, Arsenal take on West Bromwich Albion. Arsenal who had rough last week dropped six points which saw them go down the table to the fourth position. They would desperately want full 3 points from this fixture.

League leaders Chelsea FC lock horn against AFC Bournemouth and a rejuvenated Manchester United face Sunderland.

Former United manager David Moyes who is in charge of the Sunderland returns to Old Trafford after 2 years.

Lastly, Manchester City who after a setback came back strongly last week beating Arsenal 2-1 will take on relegation threatened Hull City.

On Tuesday, December 27, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who are second in the table take on Stoke City.

Here are all the matches from game week 18

December 26, Monday

Watford Vs Crystal Palace - 6:00 PM (IST)

Arsenal Vs West Brom - 8:30 PM (IST)

Burnley Vs Middlesbrough - 8:30 PM (IST)

Swansea Vs West Ham United - 8:30 PM (IST)

Manchester United Vs Sunderland - 8:30 PM (IST)

Chelsea Vs Bournemouth - 8:30 PM (IST)

Leicester City Vs Everton - 8:30 PM (IST)

Hull City Vs Manchester City - 10:45 PM (IST)

December 27, Tuesday

Liverpool Vs Stoke City - 10:45 PM (IST)

December 28, Wednesday

Southampton Vs Tottenham - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News