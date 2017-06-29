East Bengal sign two new players to bolster their squad

Kolkata, June 29: Kolkata East Bengal have signed two new players to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

Promising Indian defender Salam Ranjan Singh from Bengaluru FC and Churchill Brothers winger Gabriel Fernandez will both grace the Red and Gold jersey this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Goanese goalkeeper Luis Barreto has decided to extend his contract with the club for one more season.

21-year-old Salam Ranjan Singh was highly impressive last season under the tutelage of Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca. He played a crucial role in the club’s long journey in the AFC Cup 2016.

Salam Ranjan will add a great amount of quality to the East Bengal side who are overhauling their squad completely. The defence was a huge concern for the club last season.

Gabriel Fernandez, on the other hand, is a seasoned Indian footballer who has experience of playing club level football for some of the top sides in the country.

He has represented clubs like Dempo, Churchill, Salgaocar and has also plied his trade with ISL clubs FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

East Bengal’s newly appointed coach Khalid Jamil’s style of football demands agile wingers and Gabriel does fit the bill.

Both the Kolkata giants will be playing the I-League this time. These two sides will surely be the strongest sides in the competition especially after the exit of Bengaluru FC.

East Bengal will be eyeing the coveted title which has been elusive for the club for the past 14 seasons.

