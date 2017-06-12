East Bengal set to appoint I-League winning Indian coach

Kolkata, June 12: After the sacking of Trevor Morgan, the Kolkata giants East Bengal were in a dire need of a profoundly qualified coach and it looks like their search has finally ended.

If reports are to be believed, I-League winning coach Khalid Jamil is all set for a move to East Bengal for the 2017-18 season from Aizwal FC to take charge.

The 40-year-old I-League coach of the year recently told "The Times of India" that his future will be decided in the next week and suggested there were offers from many clubs after Aizawl's I-League achievement, and he decided on East Bengal because they were the most determined suitors.

The former Mumbai FC coach revealed that he met East Bengal officials at the All India Football Federation's awards ceremony on Friday in Mumbai and that was the time the officials approached him about the job.

“Things should be final by early next week,” Jamil told the newspaper.

"I must admit I am very interested in taking up the challenge. I need to have a final word with my present club, Aizawl, before committing anything," he added.

"Every footballer wants to play in Kolkata at least once in their career," Jamil said.

"It is no different for me; if it wasn't as a player, then as a coach now."

"Debarata Sarkar, senior East Bengal official, met with me again today to discuss the deal. Like with every negotiation, there are a few things that need to be ironed out."

However, when asking about the agreement, East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar remained coy on the matter and suggested nothing has been finalised yet and people should not spread untrue reports as of now as it could make a negative impact on negotiations.

The reigning Calcutta Football League champions have recently been on a recruitment spree and the I-League winners have mostly faced the wrath of the situation.

East Bengal have already signed four league winners from Aizawl FC including Brandon Vanlalremdika, Mahmoud Al-Amna, Lalramchullova and Eze Kingsley and now adding their star manager Jamil might complete the mass exodus of their seizing.

