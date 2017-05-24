East Bengal rope in Aizawl FC duo Mahmoud Al Amnah and Lalramchullova

Kolkata, May 24: Kolkata and Indian football giants East Bengal confirmed two crucial signings for the next season, I-League champions Aizawl FC's Mahmoud Al Amnah and Lalramchullova.

35-year-old Syrian international Mahmoud Al Amnah was an important part of the I-League winning Aizawl side. The midfielder was particularly instrumental in the success of the underdogs.

Al Amnah had earlier played for Goan side Sporting Clube de Goa. The midfielder will be a big addition to the East Bengal side for the upcoming season.

Along with the Syrian, the Red and Gold have also confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Mizo defender Lalramchullova. The defender was an integral part of Khalid Jameel's side and had impressed with his stellar defending skills.

The future of I-League is yet to be finalised as discussions are taking place regarding placing East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the I-League.

As per reports, Bengaluru FC have already confirmed that they are ready to take part in the ISL. The Kolkata giants are yet to take a final decision regarding this.

But the decision of signing to crucial players especially a defender and a marquee midfielder proves the club's zeal to do well in the upcoming season after disappointment last time.

OneIndia News