East Bengal rope in Aizawl FC duo Mahmoud Al Amnah and Lalramchullova

By:
Kolkata, May 24: Kolkata and Indian football giants East Bengal confirmed two crucial signings for the next season, I-League champions Aizawl FC's Mahmoud Al Amnah and Lalramchullova.

35-year-old Syrian international Mahmoud Al Amnah was an important part of the I-League winning Aizawl side. The midfielder was particularly instrumental in the success of the underdogs.

Mahmoud al Amnah (Image courtesy: Aizawl FC Twitter handle)
Al Amnah had earlier played for Goan side Sporting Clube de Goa. The midfielder will be a big addition to the East Bengal side for the upcoming season.

Along with the Syrian, the Red and Gold have also confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Mizo defender Lalramchullova. The defender was an integral part of Khalid Jameel's side and had impressed with his stellar defending skills.

The future of I-League is yet to be finalised as discussions are taking place regarding placing East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the I-League.

As per reports, Bengaluru FC have already confirmed that they are ready to take part in the ISL. The Kolkata giants are yet to take a final decision regarding this.

But the decision of signing to crucial players especially a defender and a marquee midfielder proves the club's zeal to do well in the upcoming season after disappointment last time.

