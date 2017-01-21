East Bengal player to face long-term suspension on disciplinary grounds

Kolkata, Jan 21: East Bengal and Atletico de Kolkata winger Abinash Ruidas is currently one of the country’s most promising footballers in the country at present.

He had to fight against all odds since his childhood. His father is a cobbler. He even did not have a proper house until a few years back.

Abinash had only the determination and zeal which prompted him to get into the senior squad of East Bengal. Then his impressive show in the last season’s I-League steered him to ensure a place in the last Indian Super League (ISL) also.

The sudden rise in his career might have changed the youngster. The reflection was clear. The player most recently was accused of breaking discipline and is likely to face long-term suspension soon.

According to the team’s British coach Trevor James Morgan, Abinash had gone to a party with a couple of local friends through the team hotel’s back door on Thursday, January 17, the day before East Bengal defeated Churchill Brother in Goa.

Abinash came late at night and on the next day morning he could not wake up in time. The coach felt Abinash was still trying to survive from the late night hangover.

As a result, the coach was compelled to drop him in the match against Churchill Brothers. But Morgan got so peeved that he wanted Abinash immediately to leave for Kolkata.

The club’s higher officials will show-cause the footballer following an important meeting on Sunday, January 22.

According to sources close to the club secretary, Abinash Ruidas is likely to face suspension for the rest of the I-League.

