East Bengal to pick up ISL bid document, Mohun Bagan still undecided

Kolkata, May 17: City football giants East Bengal confirmed on Wednesday (May 17) that they have sent their representative to pick up the Indian Super League (ISL) bid document.

"Our representative has gone to pick up bid documents for the Indian Super League," club general secretary Kalyan Mazumdar told IANS.

Mohun Bagan General Secretary Anjan Mitra said they're still to decide and the "discussions are on".

Football Sports Development Limited, the ISL organisers, invited bids on May 12 and the deadline for submitting is May 25 as a maximum of three teams would be up for grabs.

Earlier, both traditional clubs had said they would not pay the franchise fee or play in any other venue than Kolkata if they are to participate in the ISL.

IANS