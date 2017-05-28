East Bengal, Mohun Bagan warn AIFF over ISL issues

Kolkata, May 28: Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Saturday (May 27) warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and made a common front that they would not allow the much speculated Indian Super League (ISL) to be arranged here without their participation, if the tournament is classified as the national first division competition.

“We cannot tolerate AIFF’s torture anymore. We have just decided one thing in our meeting — 'No Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, no ISL’. We will not allow ISL here,” Mohun Bagan general secretary Anjan Mitra announced journalists after a joint meeting with state body, Indian Football Association.

“We will not allow business in the name of football. Money can’t buy you everything. Football will be played like football. We want all of your cooperation in such a movement,” he added.

There have been bits of news about both ISL and I-League to run parallel to each other and the current National League I league could be made the Second Division tournament for those team who will not be allowed to play ISL. However, East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar has ruled out the proposal.

“There’s no question of a parallel tournament. The (May 7) meeting was an eyewash. If Praful babu (AIFF president) wants, we can play ISL. He doesn’t want, so it’s not happening. In my personal opinion, he’s the only hurdle. We know we have the support of the millions of our supporters. However it’s not the time for protest,” he said.

The clubs clarified that the venue can be considered but the main point of concern is the participation franchise money of 15 crores.

“The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) said 'don’t worry about venue we will bring out a solution by talking to three clubs (with Atletico de Kolkata)’.

Venue will not be a problem. It’s secondary. Primary concern is the franchise fees,” he said.

The two clubs and their officials have been invited to join in an all stakeholders meeting at Asian Football Confederation (AFC) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on June 7 to discuss the matters more closely but both the clubs have not yet decided whether to attend the meeting.

OneIndia News