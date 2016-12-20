I-League: East Bengal likely to sign Hong Kong footballer Alex Akande

Kolkata, Dec 20: Nigerian-born Hong Kong international Alex Akande is all set to give trials at the East Bengal football club, sources have said.

Akande, who holds a Hong Kong passport, will come to Kolkata on Friday to showcase his skills as the Kolkata giants look to replace South Korean striker Do Dong-Hyun. He is expected to fill up the Asian foreigner quota permitted in the I-league.

Akande played for Kitchee SC under Indian Super League (ISL) champions Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) coach Jose Molina during his tenure at the Hong Kong club.

Forward Akande scored nine goals in 13 appearances with Hong Kong champions Kitchee.

Akande, 26, arrived in Hong Kong in 2008 and joined Tai Chung in the then second division.

He soon caught the eye of top-flight clubs and joined Eastern club the following season.

In 2012, he joined Tai Po and scored 19 goals for them in that season before moving to Kitchee.

IANS