East Bengal to approach two foreigners to revamp their attack

Kolkata, July 17: With the I-League on the horizon, both Kolkata giants have been quite active during the transfer window with Mohun Bagan probably enjoying a comparatively better time hunting new players.

East Bengal, the arch rivals of Mohun Bagan, are not far behind as well and have already made a few good signings along with three new foreign players.

However, The Red and Golds are still in the market to reinforce the forward line with their eyes set on two foreign players.

East Bengal have opened talks with two foreign strikers after former India international Alvito D'Cunha shortlisted them in a trial in Leeds according to reports from 'Goal'.

Alvito, who enjoyed a long stint as a player for East Bengal, has been part of the player recruitment process for the last few years and travelled to England earlier this week to scout strikers for the Kolkata side.

Former Indian international Tushar Rakshit was also slotted to accompany the Goan but had to stay back due to Visa issues.

Lutel James, a volunteer coach at the Chapeltown Football Youth Development Centre, who is a well-known footballing figure in England had arranged a trial for more than 50 free agents who have played in the UK Football League and East Bengal have already entered negotiations with two of them as per reports.

East Bengal will be managed by Khalid Jamil this campaign who made it to the history books with Aizawl FC last season winning the I-League against all odds and the club officials are trying their best to back their new coach with quality players.

The club has already roped in Syrian midfielder Mahmoud Al Amna and Trinidadian defender Carlyle Mitchell other than retaining striker Willis Plaza for another season.

Plaza, however, will not be available for the next fortnight having made it to the Trinidad & Tobago squad for their upcoming friendly against Ecuador.

OneIndia News