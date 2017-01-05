DSK Shivajians FC announce I-League squad

Pune, Jan 5: DSK Shivajians FC, Pune's sole representative in I-League Football, today announced a new-look squad for the upcoming 10th season of the league.

These players include experienced hands in Sanju Pradhan, Soram Poirei, Ricky L and Nirmal Chettri along with stalwart Subrata Paul.

Keeping in line with his policy of developing young talents, team manager Dave Rogers has also recruited Jerry Lalrinzuala, Halicharan Narzary and Sumeet Passi, all of whom are still eligible to represent India at the U23 level, said a media release from the club.

The team owned by the DSK group begins its campaign with an away game against state rivals Mumbai FC in the "Maha Derby" on January 8 at the Cooperage ground.

While the club has retained former Real Madrid Youth Academy product Juan Quero, it has also brought in North Korean International Kim Song Yong under the Asian quota, who, joins after winning last season's I-League with his previous club Bengaluru FC.

Irish midfielder Shane McFaul and towering Serbian centre back Sasha Kolunija complete the Shivajians' foreign player line-up.

