Douglas Costa says he joins Juventus at critical period in their history

Rome, July 17: Brazilian international Douglas Costa said he is joining Italian football club Juventus at a very important period of their history, during his presentation as a new player at the Serie A champions on Monday (July 17).

Juventus announced last Wednesday (July 12) that Costa signed a one-year loan contract from German Bayern Munich for €6 million ($6.85 million), with a purchase option of €40 million ($45.67 million), reports Efe.

"This is a critical period in Juve's history. They have reached two finals in the past three years and I am delighted to be here with the ambition of taking this already great team to the next level," the player said.

"I have admired Juventus from afar for a few years now and I jumped at the opportunity to join as soon as I heard of their interest," said Costa.

"Arturo (Vidal) and Alex Sandro both told me about the passion and adoration of the supporters. I hope, in time, I can become one of their favourite players," the 26-year-old winger added.

IANS