Douglas Costa is in talks with Juventus, reveals Bayern Munich President

Munich, July 11: Bayern Munich misfit Douglas Costa could soon turn his ship from Germany to Italy for Juventus, according to the German clubs President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

All leagues special site

Costa has been at Bayern for two years after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in a €30million move however after enduring a superb first season, he underwent a frustrating period last year with only 14 starts and scoring four goals, adding three assists in Bundesliga.

The Brazilian winger was said to be unhappy with his contract terms and limited game time and reportedly demanded a pay hike in his current contract, which the club refused.

Costa reportedly made it clear he wants to leave Bayern and now Rummenigge has confirmed they are in talks with Juventus over the sale of Douglas Costa and they are willing to sell if its asking price is met.

"We are in talks with Juventus, but there is no signed deal yet," Rummenigge revealed during the presentation of new signing Corentin Tolisso.

"The player told us that he would like to leave the club. I won't lie, there is an amount, and when this amount will be paid, we are ready to finalise the deal. The talks are positive and serious."

Rummenigge also expressed his views about another new signing Serge Gnabry who signed for Bayern this Summer from Werder Bremen and struggling midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese youngster who only started six Bundesliga matches last season following his big-money move from Benfica was a subject of a move away from the club and the Bayern president suggested that they could loan him out at the moment for a better game time.

"His first year was not easy and not satisfactory for either party," Rummenigge said of Sanches.

"It is incredibly important that he plays on a regular basis. We'll think about whether it would be better to loan him."

On Gnabry, he suggested: "The player and his agents communicated that they would prefer a loan for one year.

"We are staying calm and we will see what happens in the transfer market."

OneIndia News