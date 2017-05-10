Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel's position up for review at the end of season

Dortmund, May 10: Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel could leave the club in Summer after it emerged that the German had a fall out with a number of board members and players.

The former Mainz manager took charges at the Dortmund after the departure of Jurgen Klopp and signed a three-year contract, however it looks increasingly likely that the German could leave 12 months early.

Tuchel's relationship with the chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke and club’s chief talent spotter, Sven Mislintat were already in dispute for the last couple months.

The situation got worse when he hit out at the club’s hierarchy in the aftereffect of the Monaco bus attack, precisely aiming the dig at Watzke for forcing the players to play just 24 hours after the incident. But the Dortmund Chief Watzke denied the allegation at the weekend and said that was not true.

Watzke recently also has stated that Thomas Tuchel’s future as head coach of Borussia Dortmund is up for review at the end of the season, fuelling the rumour of his departure stronger.

Watzke said: "Generally speaking, we will discuss things like strategy, communication, trust besides the sporting aspects. That's not rocket science."

Tuchel has faced a topsy-turvy ride at the Bundesliga this season. The Signal Iduna park side is currently at the third position of the league table and have already qualified for the next years UCL.

However, after finishing just behind Bayern Munich last season it was expected that the team could challenge Bayern but they’ve been well off the title race.

The German club although can win a Silverware at the end of the season, as the Tuchel's men will be facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal final after beating last year's winner Bayern Munich 3-2 in the semifinal.

Should the German leave, the Yellow army are enquiring the opportunity of appointing either Nice boss Lucien Favre or Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann or former assistant manager of Jurgen Klopp, currently at Huddersfield Town David Wagner as the club's head coach.

OneIndia News