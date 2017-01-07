Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid's main challenge is continuity

Madrid, Jan 7: La Liga giants Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said that the irregularity in the last half of 2016 is what alienated his team from its usual level and remarked that the challenge in the return to La Liga is to recover its usual level.

All leagues special site; La Liga game week 17 schedule

On the eve of the visit to Eibar, the coach on Friday remarked that he continues to see the growth of his team in the matches, reports Efe.

He referred to the last match against Las Palmas, when, in his view, he saw Atletico becoming a complete team, which brings them closer to being better, adding that he hopes this happens again on Saturday.

Simeone explained that in the last half of 2016, Atletico showed irregularity in their game that took the team away from its usual level, which was a problem since other teams continued to improve.

He added that the challenge facing Atletico in the return to La Liga is to recover the team's quality and show continuity in its level.

IANS