Diego Maradona blasts Argentina coach Sampaoli but praises Messi

Buenos Aires, June 20: Football legend Diego Maradona has always been a dubious character. The Argentine in recent past many times been a vocalist about his country's performance in the field as well as the boards managing procedures.

And now in a recent interview, the world Cup winner has lambasted his fellow countrymen and new Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli became the national head coach recently after the board parted ways with Edgardo Bauza.

The former Sevilla coach took charge of the team just this month and has won two out of two games, including a 1-0 win against fellow rivals Brazil in a friendly.

However, this has not yet satisfied the former Napoli man as he criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli saying the 57-year-old is no better than his disappointing antecedent Bauza.

"Sampaoli doesn't know any more than Bauza," Maradona told Argentine channel TyC on Monday.

"If he (Sampaoli) hadn't beaten us in the (2015 Copa America) final (while coaching) Chile then not even his family would know who he was."

Maradona also showed his displeasure at Sampaoli's decision to leave out Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero for the friendlies in the last two matches and it was madness.

"It was madness leaving out Kun (Aguero),' added Maradona. "Kun gives you much more speed, he brings electricity."

