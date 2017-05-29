Diego Costa names the club he would join if he leaves Chelsea

London, May 29: Chelsea star striker Diego Costa has insisted that he won't be moving to China this Summer and has told the club that he would only leave them for a return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish Internationals future has been in uncertainty for the last six months when he became the subject of an offer from Chinese Super League group Tianjin Quanjian for a £76 million move only but the deal falls through.

It was rumoured that in the upcoming Summer the Chinese club could again try to lure him but the Chelsea striker in a recent interview has thoroughly rejected the suggestion.

Costa suggested that he won't be moving to China and Atletico is the only side apart from Chelsea in Europe that interests him.

Costa, who scored in Chelsea's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, addressed after the match: "I will only leave Chelsea for Atlético. If not, I will stay here. I'm not interested in other clubs."

The 28-year-old also indicated that, if a move to Spain fails to develop, he will remain with Chelsea in England until his contract expires.

"I know Chelsea wants to sell players, but I told them, I have two years left in my contract and I won't go somewhere else just because they want so. I will only sign for another club in Europe, they know that. Otherwise I'll stay with my current contract," Costa added.

"I have a contract and no intention of leaving, but if there are changes to be made that might reduce my chances, if the coach won't count on me anymore or is to give space for another striker, I know that I'll have to leave. But only to where I'm willing to.

Costa remained four years at Atletico between 2010 and 2014 and scoring 43 goals from 94 appearances and helped his to win a La Liga over Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He joined Chelsea for £32m in the next Summer and has won two Premier League titles and one League Cup with the club till now.

OneIndia News