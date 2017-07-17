Delhi Dynamos unveil head coach Miguel Angel Portugal

New Delhi, July 17: City-based Indian Super League (ISL) football club Delhi Dynamos on Monday (July 17) unveiled former Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal as their head coach on a one-year contract.

Commenting on his newly formed association, Portugal said: "I am looking forward to joining the ISL in India. Being involved with the club is a great opportunity to be a part of the growing football revolution that is taking shape in the country."

"When I was in Algeria, the ISL was always a point of discussion. During meetings with my team, I saw a few of the Delhi Dynamos FC games on video and I was impressed with the players' attacking football."

"The club truly plays like a lion and it wasn't a difficult decision for me to sign up to play my part in shaping the club's future success."

The Spaniard also revealed the basic tactics the city club is going to use in the upcoming edition.

"Delhi Dynamos will look to play more with possession, we will look to keep smart possession with ourselves," Portugal said.

The 61-year-old Spaniard figured for La Liga clubs Real Madrid, Valladoid and Rayo Vallecano in his playing career of 21 years.

As a coach, Portugal trained Spanish third division side Arandina and Real Madrid C and B teams.

