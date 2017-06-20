David Trezeguet believes Kylian Mbappe still has a lot to learn

Monaco, June 20: AS Monaco young sensation and one of the most sought out players in Europe right now, Kylian Mbappe has been advised not to rush into a big money move right now by French legend David Trezeguet.

The former Monaco star believes that 18-year-old Mbappe still has a lot to learn and should focus in his football at Monaco right now.

Even though the likes of big clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race for his signing, Trezeguet believes that it is not the ideal time for the teenager to take the next step in his career.

Zinedine Zidane's La Liga and European title-holders Real Madrid are believed to be among the favourites to secure the services of the exciting young striker but retired forward Trezeguet, who starred for Monaco, Juventus and France during a decorated playing career, feels it may be too soon for Mbappe to leave the Stade Louis II.

"In the semi-final, we played Monaco with Juventus, and we knew he is a player with a great future and that's the most important thing," he told reporters at a France Legends v Italy Legends exhibition game.”

"He is aware of his qualities, he is aware he is just… 18 years old so he has a good opportunity at Monaco because it is a beautiful city and a world-class academy.”

"But everything goes fast in football. Monaco has known a special case with Anthony Martial going to Manchester [United]. “

"Of course, the economic part is important but I think with time things happen naturally.”

"I think he still has to prove his qualities with Monaco, even if he will have the last word."

Mbappe is tipped to be the most expensive player in the history of football if he makes a big move this summer but will he listen to France hero Trezeguet and resist his temptation to move as of now? We have to wait and see.

OneIndia News