Paris, July 12: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's mission of revamping his squad has suffered a big blow after Juventus full-back Dani Alves opt to join Paris Saint Germain dramatically turning his back on an agreed move to Manchester City.

The former Brazilian full-back was thoroughly expected to sign for the Premier League side and, even had a meeting Guardiola last week to discuss the situation and terms which made City assured that he would be setting his on Etihad next season.

After releasing three of his centre-backs Pablo Zabaleta, Gaël Clichy and Bacary Sagna, the Spanish manager was eager to add the veteran to his ranks. He and Alves worked together at Barcelona for four years winning every possible trophy and the manager understands the decisive influence the player can put on team-mates.

The 33-year-old also terminated his contract with Juventus with a mutual agreement in June ahead of the move and even said he is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

However, in a surprising turn of events, a new huge offer from the PSG's new sporting director Antero Henrique reportedly changed his mind. And now according to L’Equipe, Alves has agreed to a two-year deal with PSG.

Dani Alves with Marquinhos in Paris ahead of completing his medical and officially signing for PSG. pic.twitter.com/82804vNc3i — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) July 11, 2017

The Brazilian landed in Paris on Tuesday (July 11) and underwent his medical at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine from which a leaked photo circulated along with his new team-mate and compatriot Marquinhos which all but confirmed the move.

The full-back will be apparently unveiled either on Wednesday (July 12) or Thursday (July 13) with an official announcement as he is expected to join the rest of the squad imminently in the United States for their Pre-Season training.

Alves will reportedly fill Serge Aurier's boot who is poised to leave the club this Summer.

Alves played a key role in Juventus' Serie A title and Coppa Italia wins last year as well as a run to the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

OneIndia News