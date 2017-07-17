Critiano Ronaldo will not quit Real Madrid, feels Michel Salgado

London, July 17: Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate at Real Madrid, Michel Salgado feels the Portuguese will end his football career at the record European football champions, ruling out any prospect of his moving out of Spain.

Ronaldo, 32, has been linked to former employers Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Due to scrutiny over his personal income tax, Ronaldo was reported to be unhappy in Spain.

"I don't see Ronaldo with another shirt, at least in top football," Salgado was quoted as saying by ESPNFC at the Star Sixes tournament in London on Sunday.

Salgado has played with Ronaldo at Real in 2009 for a brief period before joining English Premier League (EPL) club Blackburn Rovers.

"Maybe he will retire in Real Madrid, and or maybe he is then going to try another league like the US, or something like that.

"But in top football, in Europe, I don't think Ronaldo is going to change clubs. I think he is comfortable in Real Madrid," the 41-year-old, who has 48 caps for Spain, said.

Salgado made 254 appearances for Real in the Spanish La Liga. The right-back won four league titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

"Right now, he is our soul. He is the guy that we all look to when we are playing the big games," Salgado said on his former club Real banking on Ronaldo to deliver the goods.

"I think that is the thing that he learnt in the last year... he was ready to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we needed, in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

"So I think he is saving the energy through the season. He is doing really well under the manager, and is physically very good. Maybe he cannot (increase his level) further, but obviously he is going to be really important for Real Madrid."

IANS