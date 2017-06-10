Cristiano Ronaldo will not face Manchester United in UEFA Super Cup

Bengaluru, June 10: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not play former club Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8 as Real Madrid are said to be planning to give their talisman an extended break this summer.

Real Madrid have been crowned UEFA Champions League winners recently while Manchester United have beaten Ajax to win the Europa League and the two iconic clubs will go head to head in UEFA Super Cup.

The Portuguese maestro was the star of the show to ensure a reunion with his former club Manchester United when he scored a fabulous brace in Los Blancos' comprehensive 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last Saturday.

The Red Devils had already booked their place in the showpiece event of UEFA to be held in Macedonia after defeating Ajax in a comfortable 2-0 win in the Europa League final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 24.

However, Zinedine Zidane's Spanish capital outfit are planning on giving 32-year-old forward Ronaldo an extended rest during pre-season, meaning he will not face United.

Portugal are taking part in the Confederations Cup in Russia this summer, having won Euro 2016 in France last year, and Ronaldo will be given a month off after the tournament to recharge his batteries, according to Spanish daily sports newspaper, Marca.

The situation also greatly complicates the presence of Ronaldo in the friendlies that Madrid will play in the United States of America from July 23.

Like last summer, the global superstar will not set foot in America except for an early elimination for Portugal in the Confederations Cup, which does not seem likely.

It, therefore, seems almost impossible for Ronaldo to feature in Miami on July 29 for Real's pre-season El Clasico with Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played an awful lot of football on a regular basis and Real Madrid giving him an extended break seems like a very good decision from the Madrid hierarchy.

OneIndia News