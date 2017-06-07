Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in FIFA 18 cover for the first time

Bengaluru, June 7: Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as the cover star for FIFA 18 for the first time in his career.

The 31-year-old superstar, who has previously been the cover of rival company Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer, takes over just days after winning his fourth Champions League title.

Ronaldo scored two goals in a man-of-the-match performance in surpassing Juventus 4-1 on Saturday and on Monday landed another major honour after being named as the face of the world's most popular video game franchise.

The Los Blancos became the first team in history to win back-to-back Champions League titles and surely this was a great time for the Real Madrid forward to be on the cover for the first time.

"It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18," Ronaldo said. "It's a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen."

Ronaldo takes over on the cover of the video game from Borussia Dortmund's Marco Rues who was the face of the game last year and his rival Lionel Messi.

Messi has repeatedly been on the game's cover, including four consecutive appearances from 2013-2016.

"The world's best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we've ever delivered," said Senior Producer for EA SPORTS FIFA Aaron McHardy.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano -- working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fan base make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18."

The popular game releases worldwide on September 29 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

And being the most renowned sportsperson of the world, having him on the cover will surely bring them a huge following from a commercial standpoint.

OneIndia News