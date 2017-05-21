Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid to sign youngster to replace Bale

Madrid, May 21: Real Madrid had stepped one step closer to the La Liga title with their 4-1 win against Celta Vigo in the midweek.

They will face Malaga on Sunday (May 21) and will be looking for a victory to bring the La Liga title back to Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have the opportunity to complete the double this campaign if they can shrug off Italian champions Juventus in the final of the Champions League.

However, despite all the success Real Madrid are getting, Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s star man is not happy with the form of his side and his biggest concern is thought to be the dip in form in his strike partners Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

It has been quite some time since Benzema has lost his golden touch in front of the goal but this season, it has become much worse while Bale has struggled with injuries throughout the whole campaign.

Ronaldo, in the circumstances, is worried about the future of the side and wants club president Florentino Perez to sign his compatriot Gelson Martins to shore up Real’s attacking prowess.

According to reports, Ronaldo is a big admirer of the 22-year-old winger who has made a mark for himself in Sporting colours, the same club that produced Ronaldo. Ronaldo believes that the creativity and the raw pace of Martins will add a lot to the 11-time European champions.

Martins has been a star man for Sporting this season having scored 7 goals and set up 13 assists in all competition and is often touted as the future of Portugal.

From his figures, it is well evident that Martins possesses a great creativity and also knows how to find the back of the net.

Still only 22, he has his best days ahead of him and could prove to be a huge player for Real Madrid if a deal does materialise.

