Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Copa del Rey, Isco may play

Madrid, Jan 17: Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo returns to a Copa del Rey call for the first time in the football season in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Celta de Vigo, where midfielder Isco Alarcón may also reappear after recovering from injury.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane called Ronaldo for the first time for the Copa del Rey, a competition in which the coach gave him a rest until the quarter-finals, reports Efe.

The presence of the Portuguese is a great addition on the list, as well as the return of Isco from an injury that prevented him from playing in the last two games against Sevilla.

However, winger James Rodriguez, who was absent from Tuesday's training session, will miss the game due to muscular problems. The Colombian international will be sidelined for the third consecutive game in 2017.

Both Gareth Bale and Pepe continue their recovery plans, while Fabio Coentrao trained indoors, according to the Spanish club's official website.

IANS