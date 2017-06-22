Cristiano Ronaldo remains coy about his Real Madrid future

Moscow, June 22: Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Christiano Ronaldo remained coy about his future with the Spanish football giants, refusing to take questions beyond the Confederations Cup where his national team won 1-0 against hosts Russia.

Ronaldo netted the winner of the game with a first-half header to send the European champions to the top of Group A and all but secure a place in next week's semi-finals.

He was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match and thus had to attend the post-match press conference.

"I'm very happy," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game against a very strong team.

"It's the first time Portugal have won in Russia and I think the team played very well. We played against a team playing at home with a home crowd, a team that pressured us but we were better."

"We had more opportunities than Russia and we were just winners. We have four points and we have to congratulate the team."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos backed his player when queried over Ronaldo refusing to take questions on his club future.

"Do you think he should answer questions from issues outside the game?" Santos said.

"He is here to talk about the game, full stop, not about his life and his family.

"I understand you are curious, but you have to respect and have an understanding -- and I'm saying this with a good feeling.

"You will have other opportunities. I think he did very well in not answering other questions," Santos added.

IANS