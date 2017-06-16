Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Real Madrid this summer?

Bengaluru, June 16: The football world got the biggest shock so far during this transfer window this morning when Portuguese media claimed that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has told the Spanish capital club that he wants a move this summer from Santiago Bernabeu.

Portuguese publication A Bola’s front page on Friday (June 16) led with their story which claims that the former Manchester United forward is 'outraged’ after being accused of evading €14.7 million (£13m) in tax by Spanish prosecutors.

The report also claims that Ronaldo’s decision to leave the Spanish champions is 'irreversible’ and the player has already informed Madrid president Florentino Perez of his desire to quit.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor’s office in Madrid confirmed that a lawsuit has been filed against the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo has since been asked about the charges levied against him and replied: “I have a clear conscience.”

Real Madrid also released a statement confirming that they have 'full confidence’ in the Portuguese forward being able to prove his innocence but that has supposedly failed to gain the superstar’s trust in the club.

The prosecutor’s office in Madrid is accusing Ronaldo of using a 'business structure’ to hide the income received from image rights between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal as the national team are making their final preparations for this summer’s Confederations Cup.

The 32-year-old signed a five-year contract extension in November and helped guide Madrid to the La Liga title and the Champions League last season.

Since leaving Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo has created a number of milestones at Real Madrid becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with 406 goals in 394 appearances.

However, a big question mark remains about any kind of speculation linking Ronaldo with a Real Madrid exit and that is there is almost no club in Europe who can afford his fee and wages.

Meanwhile, a number of Spanish media are reporting that the news has stunned Real Madrid officials. Following the bolt from the blue, they are now trying their best to calm their most prized asset.

OneIndia News