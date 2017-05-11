Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo likely to visit India

Bengaluru, May 11: In a bid to make a sensational start to the FIFA U-17 World Cup which is scheduled to kick off on October 6, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is desperately trying to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on the day of world cup draw (July 7) in Mumbai.

This was revealed by AIFF president Praful Patel on Wednesday (May 10). Patel had gone to Kuala Lumpur to attend AFC conference and returned to Mumbai yesterday.

Speaking on the matter, Patel said: “We are talking to Portugal Football Federation. We also are trying to interact with Ronaldo’s agent.

"If he is free on that particular day, he will be gracing the U-17 world cup draw function in Mumbai on July 7.

"But if he is not available on that day we are trying to bring any other superstar of modern football. Actually, along with a couple of former legendary international footballers, we are trying to invite one or two top current international footballers. But nothing has been finalised so far.”

The AIFF president however cleared one controversial issue saying: “We will not allow I-League to lose its importance. It will be the country’s top league.

"But at the same time, Indian Super League (ISL) will also continue. If more number of competitive matches are played, more footballers will get a chance to participate.”

Praful Patel at the same time gave an important message to the I-League clubs. He said: “Elite I-League clubs will now have to think about investing money into the game in a systematic manner.

"Time has already come. The clubs should be more organised and it is not that they only invest the money to build up their respective teams.

"They will have to think over branding their respective teams and club’s other activities. Otherwise, these I-league clubs will not be able to match the franchise teams. We also are trying to bring in corporate football teams in the I-League.”

OneIndia News