Cristiano Ronaldo is not a natural talent: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Ace Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed Brazilian stars Ronaldo and Ronaldinho as greats and suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a natural talent.

All leagues special site; EPL game week 19 schedule

The Swedish forward spoke to ESPN Brasil and suggested that he considers Ronaldo (El Phenomenon) as the greatest player ever.

He also hailed Ronaldinho as one of the all-time greats as he possessed great skills. Zlatan had played alongside Ronaldinho at AC Milan.

But his tone changed when the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo came up. Zlatan clearly stated that Cristiano Ronaldo was not a natural talent and he had to work for what he achieved yet.

Zlatan was quoted: "I think Ronaldo, Il Fenomeno, was the best. For me, it was an example of what football is. Everything he did something that made you think 'wow'. The way he dribbled and the way he ran.

"Ronaldo was natural, he was born to be what he was. It was not something he trained to become. This type of player is not made, he is born. He is unique.

"We [Ronaldinho and Ibrahimovic] played together at AC Milan, but he did not live the best days as before, but I loved it when we played and he was running with his hair messed up, dribbling fast and when he wanted to, he made others look like kids around him.

"As for Cristiano Ronaldo, we did not play together. It is different because it is the result of hard training. It is not natural."

This year proved to be a great year for Cristiano Ronaldo who won the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2016. He had also won the Ballon d'Or.

Zlatan too have had an eventful year. He left Paris Saint-Germain this summer to joining English Premier League giants Manchester United.

At 35, Zlatan has scored 50 goals during the calendar year. He still has a match to go this year to surpass Lionel Messi's 51 goals.

He concluded by saying: "Maybe I should go to Brazil, you never know... (Maybe) I'd enjoy my football there."

OneIndia News