Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father to twin babies

Madrid, June 12: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become a proud father for a second time and this time to twins, a boy and a girl.

Portuguese media claim Ronaldo's newborns, Mateo and Eva, who were born via a surrogate mother, arrived on Thursday (June 8), although the footballer has not publicly confirmed this as yet.

In March, a source close to the superstar said, "Cristiano and his family can’t wait to meet the new members of their clan."

They said: "He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon.

"He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with. His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano,’ the source revealed.

The 32-year-old, has been enjoying great success lately with being crowned the La Liga champions and also helping Real Madrid to retain their Champions League crown, has always been known for keeping his family out of the spotlight, protecting the identity of his beloved mother.

Speaking of his private life, media-shy Ronaldo, who is already dad to Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, 6, told chat show host Jonathan Ross in 2015: "For me it is not a problem. I will say in the world, many kids don’t have mum, don’t have dads or dads die or mums die… Cristiano has a dad, an unbelievable dad.

"(He has) a grandmother, I have the support of my family, great of course. It will be like, 'why don’t you (say?)'. Listen, some points in life it’s private and people have to respect the privacy of other people.

"When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him because he deserves, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say."

