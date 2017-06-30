Cristiano Ronaldo announces arrival of 'two new loves'

Moscow, June 30: Just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo tasted defeat with Portugal in the Confederations Cup semi-final in Russia against Chile, the global superstar confirmed he has become a father for the second time with twins.

"I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

"The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget," he said.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/FIY11aWQm9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 29, 2017

"I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

The 32-year-old has been released from Portugal’s squad for the third-place play-off on Sunday at the Confederations Cup in Russia for and has been granted permission to return home to be with his children.

The Portugal national team also confirmed the news that they were made aware that Ronaldo had become a father again and released a statement with congratulations and utmost praise for the Portugal top scorer.

“The President of the FPF and the National Team were informed before the Confederations Cup by the National Team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, that he had been a father.

“The athlete, despite the birth of his children, made a point of being in the service of the National Team, in a gesture that we must underline and praise.

“The President of the FPF and the National Selector understand that if it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup, they must release the athlete so that he can finally get to know his children.”

The twins will now join the Real Madrid star's seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and reportedly been named Mateo and Eva.

There has been a lot of media speculation about the identity of the mother of the twins but it is believed that just like his first son Cristiano Jr, they also have come from a surrogate mother in America.

There are also rumours that Ronaldo could soon add a fourth child to his family as his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is reported to be five months pregnant. However, the duo has not yet confirmed this.

OneIndia News