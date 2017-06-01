Cristiano Ronaldo admits he misses Manchester United

Madrid, Jun1: Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he misses Manchester United and the English fans but wants to keep on playing for Real Madrid until he is 41.

The 32-year-old warmed up for Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus by revealing he prefers English fans to the critical fanbase of Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo said: “I’m very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can’t just turn off the memories.”

And when Spanish TV station La Sexta asked if he still wanted to play until he was 40, the world player of the year replied: “41! I said when I signed my latest contract that it would be my penultimate and that I would play on until I was 41.”

But Ronaldo confessed he hates the harsh treatment he sometimes gets from Bernabeu fans. The former United flier said: “I don’t like it and it’s not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don’t like it.

“It shouldn’t be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 percent for this team when he makes his first mistake people whistle.

“It’s not correct. And when you are on a difficult run that is when you need extra support from outside not less. Sometimes we don’t have it.

“I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it never happened to me. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart – the mentality is different.”

Real Madrid will be looking to win their 12th Champion League title on Saturday beating Italian champions Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will be Zidane’s, key man.

Ronaldo has tasted Champions League success thrice so far, twice with Real and once with his former club Manchester United. He will be keen to achieve European glory yet again for the fourth time.

OneIndia News