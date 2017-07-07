Could not play due to 'metabolic disorder', says Mario Gotze

New Delhi, July 7: Germany star and Borussia Dortmund attacker Mario Gotze will return to full training in the next few days as he steps up his recovery from a "metabolic problem".

The World Cup winner missed five months of football after being diagnosed with a metabolic disorder and now he’s set to begin training with the Bundesliga side once again when they assemble on Friday (July 7), revealed the attacker.

Gotze made his last appearance for Dortmund in a draw at Mainz in January.

“Due to a metabolic disorder, I was unable to play football lately,” Gotze said in a statement on his social accounts.

“During the last few months I have gone through a successful treatment and I am back on track now.

“Tomorrow [Friday] I will start with the third stage of my recovery program. This means I will complete the performance test and begin training with the team soon.

“I am more than excited to be back in the stadium and on the training ground again.”

Gotze also appreciated Dortmund CEO Aki Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc's trust in him during the time of recovery and praised the German national team for winning the Confed Cup as well.

The new Dortmund coach Peter Bosz is facing a long list if injuries at the moment as Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Weigl and Shinji Kagawa all are still out so the return of the Gotze will surely give the former Ajax boss more options in the attacking third to train with.

The attacking midfielder is still regarded as one of the biggest names in German football and having his services back as a fully healthy player once more will be a huge bonus for the club.

The DFB Pokal Winners will start their campaign on Friday and new signings Omer Toprak, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Maximilian Philipp, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Mikel Merino of Spain all will join Gotze on the training ground for the first time on that day.

