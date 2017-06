Sochi, June 30: Germany booked their place in the Confederations Cup final as Leon Goretzka scored twice in a devastating opening to today's 4-1 semi-final win over Mexico.

Confederations Cup Semi-final: Mexico wary of Germany's young guns

Attacking midfielder Goretzka ran riot in Sochi with goals on six and eight minutes before Timo Werner and Amin Younes netted Germany's second-half goals.

The world champions will now play Chile in Sunday's final in St Petersburg.

AFP