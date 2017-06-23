Confederations Cup: Germany hold Chile to 1-1 draw

Kazan (Russia), June 23: Germany was sorely tested here by Chile but managed to eke out a 1-1 draw and keep pace with the South American side in Group B of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The talented Chilean side largely had their way on Thursday (June 22) with the reigning World Cup champions in the first half, Efe news reported.

Chile pressed the Germans from the opening whistle and took the lead in the 6th minute. A give-and-go with Arturo Vidal left Alexis Sanchez alone with the ball in front of Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the Arsenal striker delivered.

The goal, his 38th in international play, made Alexis Chile's all-time leading scorer.

Just as the Germans were beginning to grow into the match, Eduardo Vargas nearly doubled the Chilean advantage with a blast that shook Ter Stegen's goal as it bounced off the crossbar.

Encouraged by the cheers of thousands of Chileans in the stands at Kazan Arena, the Copa America holders kept up the pressure in pursuit of the vital second goal.

With two minutes left in first-half regulation time, Germany put together its first decent offensive effort of the contest, as Emre Can and Joshua Kimmich combined to get the ball to Lars Stindl, who equalised for Germany in the 43rd minute.

A furious Alexis shifted into an even higher gear to restore Chile's lead before the whistle, but Ter Stegen managed to get a hand on the striker's powerful shot and preserve the deadlock.

Germany had more possession in the second half, though they seemed content to pass the ball from side to side in a bid to wear out the Chileans.

The outcome leaves Chile and Germany with 4 points apiece two matches, though the South American squad has an advantage on goal difference.

Thursday's other Group B contest also ended in a 1-1 draw, as Australia battled back after falling behind to Cameroon.

IANS