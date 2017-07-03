Confederations Cup Final: Photos from Germany's triumph over Chile

Moscow, July 3: Thanks to an early striker from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute, Germany defeated Chile 1-0 in the final to win the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.

In the high tension final of the tournament, a young and energetic German side emerged triumphant against a very strong Chile side who were playing their third major final in 3 years.

The German defender were always at their toe and did not lose focus even for a single second which helped them to handle a strong Chilean attack force comprising of players like Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Eduardo Vargas, etc.

Chile created several opportunities throughout the match but failed to push the ball inside the goal thanks to a sublime performance from German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who was also the man of the match.

Here are some photos from the Confederations Cup final

Germany celebrate with the cup German players celebrate with Confederations Cup trophy. A dejected Arturo Vidal A dejected Arturo Vidal leaves the field after losing to Germany in the Confederations Cup Final. From left: Julian Draxler, Claudio Bravo and Timo Wener Golden Ball winner Julian Draxler, Golden Glove winner Claudio Bravo and Golden Boot winner Timo Werner. Alexis Sanchez (centre) against German defenders Chile attacker Alexis Sanchez tries to go past 3 German defenders. Portugal finished third Portugal defeated Mexico in the third-fourth match in the Confederations Cup earlier in the day.

*Note: All images taken from Confederations Cup Official Twitter handle

OneIndia News