Confederations Cup Final: Germany Vs Chile - Preview

Krestovsky, July 2: Reigning World Champions Germany are all set to lock horns against Copa America champions Chile in the final of Confederations Cup 2017.

The Germans who have sent a second string side to the tournament have done an exceptional job by qualifying for the finals of the tournament.

Kickoff: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

Match will be telecasted on Sony ESPN/ESPN HD

They had thrashed Mexico 4-1 in the semi-final. The other teams they face en route to final were Australia, Cameroon and Chile.

Chile too has played some quality football to qualify for their third consecutive international tournament final. They defeated Portugal 3-0 in the penalty shootout in the semi-final. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes of football.

They had qualified for the final of Copa America 2015 and 2016 and won the title on both occasions beating Argentina. The Chileans have a golden opportunity to make it three in three.

Germany are most likely to bring Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi who was dropped from the playing XI in the semi-final against the Mexicans. A young and youthful team, Germans can be deadly on their day.

Chile are playing a 4-3-3 formation this time with Arturo Vidal functioning at the centre of the attacking trio. Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas from either flank.

It is going to be an exciting clash between the two giants of world football in Russia tonight.

Predicted XIs

Germany (3-6-1): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Mustafi, Ginter; Hector, Can, Goretzka, Henrichs, Draxler, Stindl; Werner.

Chile (4-3-3): Bravo; Isla, Medel, Jara, Beausejour; Aranguiz, Diaz, Hernandez; Sanchez, Vidal, Vargas.

Prediction

Germany 2-1 Chile

OneIndia News