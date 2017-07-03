Confederations Cup Final: Germany overcome Chile in a close encounter

Moscow, July 3: Lars Stindl struck the only goal as Germany beat Chile 1-0 to win the Confederations Cup in St Petersburg on Sunday (July 2).

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Stindl tapped home against the run of play after a defensive blunder midway through the first half as world champions Germany added another major trophy to their collection, 'The Independent' reported.

Copa America winners Chile wasted a lot of goalscoring chances and with the help of a superb stoppage-time save from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, coach Joachim Low's side held on to win the tournament for the first time.

Alexis Sanchez flashed a shot wide in the second minute, Arturo Vidal's effort from inside the penalty area was parried by Ter Stegen and Eduardo Vargas fired over the crossbar from 25 yards.

Another effort from Vargas was well held by Ter Stegen as Chile looked the more likely to break the deadlock.

Ter Stegen then spilled Vidal's shot from outside the area into the path of Sanchez, but the Arsenal forward could not control the rebound and another chance went begging.

Moments later Germany snatched a 20th-minute lead with their first meaningful effort on goal.

Chile defender Marcelo Diaz gifted Timo Werner the ball on the edge of the box and the Germany striker ran on and turned the ball across goal for Stindl to tap into an empty net.

IANS