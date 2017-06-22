Confederations Cup: FIFA warn Mexico over Homophobic chants

Moscow, June 22: Football's governing body FIFA have threatened Mexico about the behaviour of their fans after discriminatory chants were again heard at the Confederations Cup.

All leagues special site

Homophobic chants were heard during Mexico's opening game against Portugal in Kazan on Sunday (June 18).

In reply, FIFA's disciplinary committee chairman Anin Yeboah "decided to impose a warning on the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants."

In its response, the Mexican officials also have pleaded its supporters to finally put a stop to the insulting slur and suggested the situation will be more serious if they don't obey the regulations.

“As you know, FIFA is very serious about the chanting that we do when the goalkeeper takes a kick, and the possible sanctions are serious,” the federation said.

“Our efforts on the pitch will come to nothing if, because of this (behaviour), we lose the match, the game is suspended or you are expelled from the stadium. We lose, you lose, everyone loses.”

However, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has defended the fans and suggested that he does not think the chant was discriminatory.

"There are certainly worse chants in other cultures that generate violence. It is a question of interpretation and has to be sorted out between the FMF and FIFA," he said.

"Some understand it as an outrage, an insult. Without being Mexican and being proud of managing this team, I think I understand the intent [of the chant] and it has nothing to do with [discrimination]."

Mexico was previously been sanctioned a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,600) in November over gay slurs by fans in the current World Cup qualifying campaign. It was the fifth time in a year that FIFA acted against the chant in games involving Mexico.

However, after the warnings, last night during their match against New Zeland no negative slur was yet complained by the authorities which are a positive news for the El Tri.

The North American team won their match against New Zeland 2-1 in thrilling fashion and currently top the group-A ahead of Portugal and Russia with only one match remaining in the group stage.

OneIndia News