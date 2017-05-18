Confederations Cup: 23-member German squad announced

Munich, May 18: Germany on Wednesday (May 17) announced their 23-member-squad for the Confederations Cup 2017 in Russia, omitting many of the big names in German football.

World Cup winners like Manuel Neuer, Mario Gotze and Benedikt Howedes all will miss the tournament because of a fitness issue whereas other stars Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Rues, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira, Andre Schurrle were given a rest after a hectic club football schedule.

In place of such superstars the German coach Joachim Loew called-up seven debutants for the Confederations Cup on Wednesday which includes Hoffenheim players Kerem Demirbay and Sandro Wagner, Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl, Ajax winger Amin Younes, Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt, Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme and Paris Saint German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The German coach has suggested that they have selected such squad with a proper plan and keeping an eye on next World Cup.

"We will prepare for it like we did for the World Cup and the Euros, but the World Cup remains the end goal.

"The Confederations Cup is just a stop on our way to the World Cup, a good warm-up for 2018. We are going to the Confederations Cup with a team that has a lot of potentials, but we do not have a clear goal. It is all about preparing for the World Cup.

"Of course, we also want to make a good impression. We just want to win the opening game against Australia and then we will see how things pan out."

The tournament will commence from 17th June, when hosts Russia will face New Zealand, while Germany's first game will be on 19th June against Australia. Chile and Cameroon are the other teams the German will face in the group stage.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hector, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Shkodran Mustafi, Marvin Plattenhardt, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Süle

Midfielders and Forwards: Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Kerem Demirbay, Diego Demme, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Sebastian Rudy, Leroy Sane, Lars Stindl, Sandro Wagner, Timo Werner, Amin Younes.

OneIndia News