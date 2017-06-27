Confederations Cup: Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal takes a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

Moscow, June 27: South American champions Chile will face European champions Portugal in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup on Wednesday (June 28) and ahead of the big game, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has certainly made a massive statement which has heated up the game already.

Arturo Vidal has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Chile's Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal, labelling the Real Madrid star "a smart ass".

Chile secured a place in the last four with a draw against Australia on Sunday as they finished second in Group B behind world champions Germany.

They will now face Euro 2016 winners Portugal in Kazan on Wednesday, with Ronaldo having enjoyed a good tournament to date.

Despite speculation over his future and a tax case in Spain overshadowing the Manchester United man leading into the tournament, he has led by example for his country by scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Vidal, though, does not to have been too impressed by the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, and has hit out at his attitude ahead of their face-off.

"Cristiano is a smart ass!" he told reporters. "For me he does not exist."

"I have already told my Bayern Munich team-mate Joshua Kimmich that we will meet again in the final!"

The other semi-final is between Group B table-toppers Germany and Group A runners-up Mexico, who entered the competition as CONCACAF champions.

Portugal have been quite amazing so far in the tournament having scored seven goals thus far with their poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo having scored twice. On the other hand, Chile have done a decent job as well with Vidal being a stellar performer for them in the middle of the park.

It is a bit surprising to see Vidal making such an offensive comment on Ronaldo and he now has to hope that Chile does not face the wrath of the superstar footballer on the pitch tomorrow.

OneIndia News