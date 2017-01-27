Coach Trevor Morgan impressed by East Bengal academy's progress

Kolkata, Jan 27: East Bengal Club launched its football academy almost one year ago. Having appointed Ranjan Chowdhury as the chef coach, the club made it residential along with other facilities in Kolkata.

Chowdhury has been working at the grass root level for last 3 decades. He was the chief coach of Tata Football Academy (TFA). Then under his leadership Pune FC developed a lot and their under-16 boys even earned national level trophies. Then Chowdhury joined East Bengal.

But within a year almost this academy has started producing footballers. British coach of the senior team Trevor James Morgan recently went to see the progress of the academy and he looked highly impressed with the development.

On Thursday (January 26), Morgan said, "Chowdhury’s work has started producing effect. His coaching and style of grooming the players have already delivered three footballers who can get into the senior team."

The academy has two age group footballers now. One is under-14 and the other team comprises the boys of under-19 years.

After the end of Kolkata Premier League this season, East Bengal went to Guwahati to participate in the Bordolui Trophy. As most of the regular senior footballers were busy in participating in the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal took a few footballers from the academy. That exposure became the turning point for those academy footballers.

After Morgan resumed training he called up those three young academy footballers. They are Mehtab Singh, Surajit Singh and Chete Puia.

These footballers had trained with the senior footballers before the I-league kicked off. Morgan, commenting on the footballers' potential said, "They looked impressive in the training with seniors."

According to the I-league rule, every team has to field one under-22 footballer in every match. East Bengal has registered only two players this season so far. They are Abinash Ruidas and Nikhil Pujari.

Morgan is thinking about registering two more among these three academy footballers. Ranjan Chowdhury is elated with the news.

He said, "This is the real achievement after having launched academy a year ago. It proved that we have been able to create the outlet for the talented young footballers through this academy."

OneIndia News