Christophe Dugarry believes Mbappe could be Ronaldo's heir at Real Madrid

Madrid, July 2: Kylian Mbappe, despite his young age, is one of the most sought out players in Europe at the moment following his excellent season with AS Monaco.

All leagues special site

The 18-year-old showcased his talent to the world last season by helping Monaco clinch the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and was a major force behind the French side reaching the semi-finals of the Champion League.

The interest he is attracting at the moment is quite understandable given the potential Mbappe possess. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are all said to be chasing the teenage sensation but it is none other than Real Madrid who are leading the chase.

In the meantime, Former France international Christophe Dugarry has named Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir at Real Madrid.

Dugarry also urged the European champions to sign the 18-year-old, who scored 26 goals last season.

“There is a real decision to be made. But sincerely if Mbappe doesn’t go to Real Madrid, it will be a mistake by Real Madrid,” he told RMC.

He added: “He is the new gem of world football and with Ronaldo’s age, he must end up at Real Madrid.”

“They are the best club in the world.”

The 18-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season in 2016-17, with a 26-goal haul seeing him earn admiring glances from across Europe and a £100 million price tag.

That valuation has done little to curb Real Madrid’s interest, as the La Liga champions are always in the market for global stars with the potential to shine for them on and off the field.

Mbappe is under contract at Monaco until 2019 and recently revealed that he will give no thought to his future until he returns from a well-earned summer break.

He said: "We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen.”

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening.”

OneIndia News