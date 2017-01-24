Chinese Super League clubs eye Juventus defender Dani Alves

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 24: At least three Chinese football clubs have made bids to sign Brazilian full-back Dani Alves of Italian champions Juventus, according to media reports.

All leagues special site

Shanghai SIPG, coached by former Porto and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas, lead the battle to sign the 33-year-old Juventus player, having offered an annual salary of 10 million euros ($10.74 million), Brazil's Uol Esporte reported on Monday, January 23.

Other clubs to express interest, according to the report, are Tianjin Quanjian and Hebei China Fortune, reports Xinhua.

Alves, who has been capped 100 times for Brazil, joined Juventus on a free transfer in July after eight seasons with FC Barcelona.

Among other high profile names to join Chinese clubs in recent times are Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenhua), Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua) and Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune).

IANS