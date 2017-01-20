China to limit high football club wages of foreign players

Beijing, Jan 20: The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has decided to put limits on wages earned by players in local clubs where foreign players get high salaries.

The CFA on Thursday (Jan 19) said in a statement that a portion of their earning from the clubs would be invested for training of promising young people, Efe reported.

The association's announcement coincided with the arrival of Argentine star Carlos Tevez in the country to join Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, where he will receive $40 million for each of the two seasons of his contract with the Chinese club.

The Chinese football governing body announced recently the reduction of the number of foreign players allowed to play in the same match from four to three players.

