Chennaiyin FC loan 16 players to 2016-17 I-League

Chennai, Jan 6: 2015 Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have loaned out 16 players to the 2016-17 I-League, which starts on Saturday, January 7.

ISL 2016 Emerging Player of the Season Jerry Lalrinzuala has been loaned to Pune-based DSK Shivajians while Chennaiyin's most capped Indian Harmanjot Singh Khabra has joined Bengaluru FC.

Newly-crowned AIFF Player of the Year Jeje Lalpekhlua has rejoined Mohun Bagan on loan for a second straight season with goalkeeper Pawan Kumar also joining the Kolkata club.

Winger Jayesh Rane has joined Mizoram's Aizawl FC while former I-League winners Thoi Singh and Siam Hanghal have signed for Mumbai FC.

Nine other players have been loaned to the two newcomers of the I-League - Chennai City FC and Minerva FC.

Goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, right back Abhishek Das and midfielders Dhanpal Ganesh and Zakeer Mundampara have joined Chennai City FC.

Minerva have loaned five of Chennaiyin's youngsters - Uttam Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Baoringdao Bodo, Bedashwor Singh and Prosenjit Chakraborty.

Everyone at Chennaiyin FC wishes each player the very best for the upcoming I-League.

List of Chennaiyin's 16 loanees

Jeje Lalpekhlua (Mohun Bagan)

Pawan Kumar (Mohun Bagan)

Jayesh Rane (Aizawl FC)

Jerry Lalrinzuala (DSK Shivajians)

Harmanjot Singh Khabra (Bengaluru FC)

Karanjit Singh (Chennai City FC)

Abhishek Das (Chennai City FC)

Dhanpal Ganesh (Chennai City FC)

Zakeer Mundampara (Chennai City FC)

Thoi Singh (Mumbai FC)

Siam Hanghal (Mumbai FC)

Uttam Rai (Minerva FC)

Anirudh Thapa (Minerva FC)

Baoringdao Bodo (Minerva FC)

Bedashwor Singh (Minerva FC)

Prosenjit Chakraborty (Minerva FC)

