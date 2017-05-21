Chennai City FC announce collaboration with Finnish Club

Chennai, May 21: I-League team Chennai City Fc on Friday (May 19) reached an agreement with Finnish Club JS Hercules in an aid to help the players grow further by training and playing in Europe.

The Finnish Second division club and Chennai City FC will correspond programmes for players, business methods and a social impact programme in this deal.

This move will see four Chennai City Fc players Soosai Raj, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Nandhakumar and A. Beautin train with Hercules for one month at Oulu, Finland.

The I-League team's owner believes this is more of a plan for the upcoming future and it will help his organisation grow more.

“It is not a typical European Premier League kind of tie-up. It is more of groundwork and working at grass-roots," CCFC owner Rohit Ramesh said.

“It is about how we can learn from each other and have exchange programmes on how to run the sport.”

The Finnish Club's Chairman Mikko Perala also suggested that although they are a small club but they want to show that they can help a footballing nation like India at the utmost level.

Mikko Perala said: “We have a lot to give even though we are a small club. We want to prove that small clubs can also do great things. I think India is a sleeping giant in football, and hopefully, this partnership can wake it up.”

The I-league club who finished eighth in this season's National league also unveiled in the press conference that they will build a new stadium for the club and the foundation would be completed by 2019.

The South Indian club faced difficulties with obtaining a home ground in the last I-League season and had to take the JN Stadium as their home ground in the end. But with this move, it will oversee the club’s infrastructure develop to a next level.

“The new stadium would be built on a location that we have identified in ECR/OMR and we hope to play in it by the 2019 season. Further details will be revealed at a later date,” club owner Rohit Ramesh said.

The CCF officials also added that they are also planning to build a multi-sports facility at the location once the main football stadium is ready.

OneIndia News