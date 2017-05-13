Chelsea win English Premier League title 2017

London, May 13: Chelsea were crowned English Premier League (EPL) 2017 champions after winning 1-0 against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday (May 12).

All leagues special site; EPL standings

This was their 6th title in the history of the league and first for coach Antonio Conte. Chelsea settled the title race with 2 games to spare after a late goal from Michy Batshuayi.

Striker Batshuayi scored in the 81st minute, after coming on as a subsitute for Pedro. He hit the target 5 minutes into his introduction.

Chelsea have 87 points from 36 matches. Tottenham are second with 77 points from 35 games. Liverpool are third on the table with 70 points.

CHELSEA ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/p2fAy8NFz1 — CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017

"We were not lucky, we did a great job. It is a great season, but to be a fantastic season we have to win the FA Cup," Italian manager Conte said after the match. Chelsea face Arsenal in FA Cup final later this month.

"This is for my players. I have to say thanks for their commitment, their attitude and passion, and their will to do something great this season.

"Now, after this win, I think that we must be happy for all the season. This win is for the players. They deserved this for their great commitment through all the season. We won this title together," he explained.

🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/i9ZGzSsxwm — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) May 12, 2017

"I celebrated with my players which is normal after a great achievement like this. They wet me after the celebrations with the fans, they poured champagne and beer over me so I had to change my clothes, my suit is a disaster now," said Conte in the post-match media conference.

"I'm wearing the tracksuit but I'm living a very important moment. I'm enjoying it a lot because when you put a lot of passion, enthusiasm and hours into your work, and you don't sleep, when you arrive in the moment it's only right to celebrate with my fans, staff and the club. It's a dream which is coming true," he added.

WE DID IT AGAIN, WE DID IT AGAIN...... CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!! WE DID IT AGAIN!!!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5CEHgZdHPT — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 12, 2017

OneIndia News